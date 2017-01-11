La Cañada High to take part in program that aims to reduce student stress

Year after year, La Cañada High School students have demonstrated their ability to make the grade, continually exceeding the academic expectations set forth by state and national benchmarks.

But in recent years officials have become concerned that students who spend too much time perfecting their transcripts may be missing out on some of the important but intangible social and emotional aspects of the high school experience.

"They shouldn't be so enraptured with academics that they fail to have a life," said LCHS Principal Ian McFeat. "They should (also) shout and be kids and have fun. Reading a novel, not for a grade — imagine that."

To reduce student stress and restore the balance between academic achievement and personal well-being, La Cañada Unified School District is participating in a research-based program developed through Stanford University called Challenge Success.

Teams of students, parents and faculty from La Cañada High School 7/8 and 9-12 traveled to Stanford in October to learn more about the program and share what they learned with the wider school community.

On Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the La Cañada High School auditorium, school officials will introduce parents to the basic tenets of the program and begin a dialogue about how subtle changes on campus could make a positive difference in the lives of students and families.

The evening will include a presentation from Denise Pope, a senior lecturer from Stanford's Graduate School of Education and co-founder of Challenge Success, who will be working with teachers and administrators earlier in the day.

LCHS 7/8 Principal Jarrett Gold — who's been involved with McFeat and LCUSD Supt. Wendy Sinnette in learning more about the program and sharing its principles with a local audience — said he's hopeful adjusting things like school schedules or homework and grading policies could have a meaningful effect on an at times overworked, overwhelmed student body.

"I think a lot of our students get lost in the learning process, where they care more about the end than the means," Gold said. "Just seeing the stress and anxiety and seeing how students are having difficulty coping with it, we knew we really needed something systemic."

To help craft a program that meets the specific needs of La Cañada students, administrators have issued a survey on student stress. Results from the survey will be used to identify the sources of stress and see where changes could be made.

In a meeting of the LCUSD Governing Board Tuesday, Sinnette invited all community members to attend Tuesday's meeting.

"The whole purpose of the Challenge Success movement is to bring less stress, more balance and a broader definition of success to all of our students, staff and families," she said. "[It] will help us to provide families, and our teachers and administrators, with the information and strategies we all need to create more balanced and academically fulfilling lives for our kids."

--

An introduction to Challenge Success takes place Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the La Cañada High School auditorium, 4463 Oak Grove Drive. RSVPs are being accepted online. For more information call the La Cañada Unified School District at (818) 952-8300.

--

