LCF City Council recognizes citizens’ efforts in last meeting before summer break

The La Cañada Flintridge City Council kept civic business brief Tuesday in its last meeting before the start of an annual one-month summer hiatus, welcoming visiting Spanish exchange students and recognizing two community members for their contributions.
The next regular meeting is scheduled for Sept. 18.
The council welcomed Spanish exchange students from La Cañada’s sister city, Villañueva de la Cañada, visiting under the aegis of the LCF Sister Cities Assn., and heard an update on programs and partnerships from organization founder and President Vicki Schwartz.
Three local students visited Spain from July 12 to 26, staying with host families, whose own students are now visiting until Aug. 12. Mayor Terry Walker, who visited in May, encouraged adult community members to get involved in the effort.
“It’s a very exciting program,” she said.
Citizens’ contributions recognized
In a special presentation, council recognized outgoing Public Works and Traffic Commissioner Daniel Drugan, who leaves after taking a position in Ventura County. A former water program technician for La Cañada’s Foothill Municipal Water District, Drugan left for a job with Calleguas Municipal Water District in Thousand Oaks.
“I enjoyed working with the city and the staff,” Drugan said. “It’s people like you who make our town great.”
Mayor Terry Walker also presented a plaque of recognition to Joe Puglia for organizing the city’s annual Memorial Day service in Memorial Park, something the Valley Sun columnist has done for the past 13 years.
Walker thanked Puglia for involving local students in the organization of the annual tradition. The La Cañada resident accepted the recognition in tandem with all the kids who help run the vent to remember fallen soldiers everywhere.
Permit tracking software update
Also Tuesday, the council heard an update on new permit tracking software that’s undergoing a test run but could be available for use by the public this fall.
City staffer Arabo Parseghian explained “Connect LCF” will let people search for properties by address or through a city map. A basic search will return planning-related information on that property, while those who log in can receive fee estimates and updates on a permit’s status.
Parseghian estimated the software could go live in early October.