Crime Report: No one collared after burglar uses pet door to enter Kirst Street home

June 30

Unauthorized use of access card: 4400 block of Oakwood Avenue. A woman reported that on 13 occasions between Dec. 28 and June 19 someone transferred funds from the checking account she shares with her husband into her son’s account. She didn’t learn about it until her husband asked why she was withdrawing so much money from their account, prompting her to study their credit union statements. She confronted her son, who told her he had not used his checking account since last November and didn’t know who might have been accessing it in the interim. The son said he also found several transactions on his account that he had not authorized.

July 11

Burglary, vehicle: 800 block of Greenridge Drive. A man reported that he left his Toyota Highlander locked and parked in his driveway at about 5 p.m. on July 9. When he returned to it at 5 a.m. on July 11, he found its driver-side door and rear hatch open and discoverd the vehicle had been ransacked. Taken were a Makita electric grinder, a Craftsman electric jigsaw and a Milwaukee electric drill driver. The man reported that a second car, a Honda Civic, that had been locked and left in the driveway had also been entered and ransacked. The responding deputy couldn’t find any pry marks or other means of gaining access to the Civic.

Petty theft: 700 block of Forest Green Drive. A woman reported that sometime between 3:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. the same date, someone entered her unlocked Toyota minivan and stole currency as well as the vehicle’s registration and insurance paperwork.

Petty theft: 700 block of Greenridge Drive. A man reported that at approximately 2:40 a.m. someone entered his unlocked Toyota Tacoma truck via the driver’s door and ransacked the passenger compartment. Taken were two thumb drives, both containing business surveillance videos, and one bank statement. The victim said his home video surveillance camera captured grainy images of a suspect walking southbound on Greenridge to the victim’s driveway, where he checked doors on the victim’s wife’s car, then moved on to the truck, finding it unlocked. The report describes the suspect as about 20 to 25 years old, 5 feet 9 to 5 feet 10, thinly built and having “dark skin, possibly white or Middle Eastern.”

July 12

Identity theft: 4500 block of Palm Drive. A man reported that on June 29 he received notice from Capital One congratulating him on his new credit card. He contacted the banking firm to say he had not ordered the card and was told by a rep it had been ordered by someone using his personal identification. On investigation, the victim learned someone had used his ID to order multiple credit cards from various businesses.

July 13

Burglary, residential: 200 block of Kirst Street. A woman reported that she and her husband left their home at 6:30 p.m. At 9:05 p.m. she received a call from their alarm monitoring company saying their house alarm had been set off. They returned home within 15 minutes of that call and waited outside until sheriff’s deputies could arrive on the scene. The deputies, walking around the perimeter, found no sign of forced entry; all windows and doors were locked. But they did find that a screen had been removed from a rear family room window. The deputies then walked through the property with the residents, where it seemed nothing was missing. However, a large athletic shoe print was visible on the inside glass of the same window where the exterior screen had been removed. Below was an unlocked pet door. The deputies surmised the home had been entered and exited via the pet door.

July 14

Unauthorized use of credit card: 4300 block of Beulah Drive. A man reported that at about 10 a.m. on July 1 he received an alert that his American Express credit card had been delivered. When he returned home, he didn’t find it on his front porch as he had expected, but assumed his wife had collected it. Later the same day he received an alert saying there had been several large charges made to the account. He called Amex and canceled the card. He was advised to make a police report.