LCUSD’s assistant superintendent of human resources to leave district after 2 years

La Cañada Unified officials announced Tuesday that Jeff Davis — who came to the district as assistant superintendent of Human Resources in 2015 — has accepted a similar position with Ventura Unified School District. Friday will be his last day.

A resident of Thousand Oaks, Davis came to La Cañada Unified in May 2015 from Conejo Valley Unified, where he’d worked as a director of secondary education since 2008. He replaced Patty Hager.

The following year, Davis would help lead the district through tense negotiations with representatives of the La Cañada Teachers Assn. and later in contract talks with the Classified School Employees Assn.

In a district release issued Tuesday evening, LCUSD Supt. Wendy Sinnette said Davis led his department well and worked to improve policies and practices to better serve certificated, classified and administrative staff.

“This move allows him to be nearer to his home and family and also provides him the opportunity to serve a larger district,” Sinnette said. “LCUSD wishes him every success in his new position.”

Sinnette said Davis’ vacancy will not be filled for the 2017-18 school year. Instead, the superintendent announced she will assume the bulk of his human-resource-related responsibilities, while Chief Business and Operations Officer Mark Evans will serve as lead negotiator for the district’s bargaining units.

Speaking by email Wednesday, Davis praised the compassion and intelligence shown by the district’s board and leadership, and thanked employees for their talent and dedication across the board. He also mentioned his appreciation of students and parents.

“The best and the brightest students in L.A. County reside right here in the LCUSD and our parents give very generously to the district and [the La Cañada Flintridge Educational Foundation], while at the same time are really passionate and supportive of the outstanding education their children are receiving here,” he said.

“It’s truly been an honor to work in this tremendous school district and community.”

A special meeting will be held Friday, at 2:40 p.m. in the LCUSD Governing Board room, to release Davis from his contract and to delineate how his job duties will be distributed.

