Man’s body found with multiple stab wounds in Angeles National Forest — the second in nearly 2 months

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide detectives are looking for information surrounding the death of a man whose body was discovered Sunday in the Angeles National Forest.

Hikers were in the vicinity of Angeles Forest Highway Mile Marker 21.08 on Sunday afternoon when they found what appeared to be a dead body, according to a release issued by Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Deputies from the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station and Emergency Services Detail paramedics from the sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau responded and subsequently pronounced the victim, described as an adult Asian male, dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed the body appeared to have sustained multiple stab wounds to the upper torso, but that fact could not be immediately confirmed by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner on Monday.

The body is the second to have been discovered in the same general vicinity in nearly two months — on March 2, the body of 35-year-old Palmdale resident Anthony James Willis was discovered on Angeles Forest Highway Mile Marker 18.87 by a passerby.

Willis was also found to have sustained upper body trauma. An autopsy later revealed the cause of his death to be sharp force injury, consistent with stabbing, according to the Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous information can also be provided by calling the Crime Stoppers tip line at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).