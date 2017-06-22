Descanso Gardens extends hours on select days during the summer

Heat weary denizens sought respite in Descanso’s shady arbors and groves Tuesday evening, as the La Cañada botanical garden extended its hours until 8 p.m. in the first of what will be several summertime “Descanso After Hours” events.

The ticketed event comes as local temperatures climb into the mid-90s and higher and allows visitors who might avoid outdoor activities during the daytime to have fun during cooler evening hours. Other “Descanso After Hours” nights include: July 5 and 12 and August 2, 8, 9, 10, 15, 17, 22 and 24.

Non-member admission is $9 for adults, $6 for seniors over 65 and $4 for children ages 5 to 12. Descanso Gardens members can get in free, but must order tickets online at descansogardens.org. Call (818) 949-4290.

sara.cardine@latimes.com

Twitter: @SaraCardine