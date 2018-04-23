Descanso shows colorful side of drought tolerance with new Center Circle exhibit

Just in time for Earth Day Sunday, Descanso Gardens unveiled Thursday a re-designed Center Circle demonstration garden that greets visitors with an array of colorful, drought-tolerant plants that come from all across the globe but especially complement California's climate.
Created in 2015 to showcase water-efficient residential landscapes, the rotating garden is now taking a turn on the topic of color, said Rachel Young, Descanso's director of horticulture and garden operations.
"The theme for me was year-round color, so whatever time of year you come out here, you're going to see more color — it's going to be dramatic," Young said.
Executive Director Juliann Rooke said while most of the plants are non-natives, they still tell a story of conservation
"It's an opportunity for us to have a conversation with our visitors and members about how to garden in a water-wise way," she said of the space.
Foothill Municipal Water District officials attended Thursday's unveiling, updating visitors on the agency's water supply and discussing new efficiency programs for residents. FMWD General Manager Nina Jazmadarian said this year saw a lot of rain but not enough.
"We're below normal for the year. But fortunately, last year it rained enough so we have a lot of water in storage," Jazmadarian said.
Metropolitan Water District recently announced it has reinstated a turf removal rebate offering $1 for every square foot of turf removed, up to 1500-square-feet per residence and 10,000 square feet for businesses. Accessible online at bewaterwise.com, the program will accept up to $50 million in requests annually.
Twitter: @SaraCardine