Five candidates to run for 3 open seats on the La Cañada school board

This November La Cañada Unified School District voters will not only vote on a $149-million general obligation bond to build new school facilities, they’ll also fill three vacancies on the district’s governing board.

Five candidates have filed papers — incumbents Dan Jeffries and Kaitzer Puglia will seek reelection, while La Cañada Flintridge Educational Foundation board member Joe Radabaugh, land use attorney Joshua Gottheim and JPL engineer Christopher Salvo filed papers with the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office by Wednesday’s deadline.

Board member David Sagal won’t seek a second term. Election day is Nov. 7.

