With local results pending, statewide ballot returns decide fate of California candidate races, measures

With local returns from Tuesday’s midterm election still pending, preliminary results from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk are beginning to show how Californians voted in several key races and ballot initiatives.
The L.A. County Registrar-Recorder’s Office indicated a total of 14,781 La Cañada Flintridge residents were registered to vote in Tuesday’s election. However, with few local races to decide, they focused on nominations for higher offices and made their picks for district leaders.
In California’s 28th Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) led with 76.44% of the vote over challenger Johnny Nalbandian’s 23.56%. State Assemblywoman Laura Friedman, representing California’s 43rd Assembly District, ran unopposed.
Proposition 6 — an effort to repeal the SB-1 gas tax under which La Cañada Flintridge was promised $12 million for sound wall construction — did not receive enough votes to pass, with less than 40% of voters casting ballots in favor of a repeal.
Voters also failed to pass Proposition 3, the Water Supply and Water Quality Act, which would have given the go-ahead for an $8.8-billion general obligation bond to provide drinking water supply, improvements and services statewide, particularly for disadvantaged California communities.
When voting results specific to La Cañada Flintridge voters are released, the Valley Sun will report them.