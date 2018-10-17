L.A. Times columnist Erskine packs house at LCF’s One City, One Book event

On Sunday, La Cañada resident and longtime Los Angeles Times columnist Chris Erskine infused La Cañada’s annual One City, One Book community read-in with some serious “daditude,” delighting a large audience with anecdotes about marriage, journalism and modern parenting.
The event at the La Cañada Flintridge Library drew well over 100 book lovers and fans of Erskine’s weekly “Middle Ages” column in the Times’ Saturday edition, which provided rich fodder for the author’s newest book, “Daditude: The Joys and Absurdities of Modern Fatherhood.”
One City, One Book Committee member Elza Gross said in the last 15 years the literary event has featured authors living and dead and from far and wide, but being able to bring in local authors to speak makes the occasion a special one.
After an hourlong talk, attendees lined up to have their books signed and meet the author.
Erskine has served as a moderator in past readings. La Cañada author Mark Salzman, whose 1986 memoir “Iron and Silk” was the 2015 One City, One Book selection, moderated Sunday’s event.