Missing Yorba Linda man identified as body recovered from Angeles National Forest

Authorities have identified a Yorba Linda man who went missing during the Fourth of July holiday as the body recovered Wednesday morning in the Angeles National Forest.

Gary Lee Hackman, 61, was riding his motorcycle with a friend in the forest on Tuesday when he suddenly disappeared from the road. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported the friend rode back home after being unable to find him and reported Hackman missing that evening.

Sometime around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Hackman’s body was found north of Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Hackman had “failed to properly negotiate a curve in the roadway and entered the dirt right shoulder.” He was traveling at an unsafe speed on his motorcycle and went over a steep mountainside.

The CHP said Hackman then fell to the ground and suffered fatal injuries.

An official cause of death has not been declared pending an autopsy, according to the Los Angeles County’s coroner’s office.

On Monday, a motorcyclist was airlifted out of the forest after getting into a solo collision on the Angeles Crest Highway. That man is expected to survive his injuries.

Neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to be factors in Hackman’s collision, and the incident remains under investigation.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc