45th annual Memorial Weekend Fiesta Days Schedule of Events

By
May 22, 2018 | 11:10 AM
Memorial Weekend Fiesta Days take place May 25 through 28 in La Cañada Flintridge. From left, Henry Stevens, Lincoln Stevens, Weston Stevens and Case Marston, 4, wait on Foothill Boulevard for the arrival of a parade entry during one of the events last year. (Dan Watson / La Cañada Valley Sun)

The La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce and Community Assn. organizes this four-day event as part of a longstanding tradition. All events take place within the city. Below is the full schedule:

Friday, May 25

Casino Night at the Community Center, 4469 Chevy Chase Drive. Hours are 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Call (818) 790-4353 for more details and ticket information.

Saturday, May 26

Community Breakfast served up by Kiwanis Club of La Cañada La Crescenta-AM, Memorial Park, 1301 Foothill Blvd. Hours are 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Adults $9, children 11 and younger, $4; tickets are available at the park during the event. Music provided by Misplaced Priorities.

Vintage Car Show, Memorial Park, 1301 Foothill Blvd., 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Admission is free

Farmers Market, 1346 Foothill Blvd., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

LCF Tournament of Roses Assn. sixth annual Open House, 4524 Hampton Road, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.

Family Flick, a showing of the movie "Coco," Memorial Park, 1301 Foothill Blvd. Live music by Jeffrey Dean begins at 7 p.m., film starts at about 8 :30 p.m. Admission is free. Snacks and food from a Los Gringos Locos truck will be available for purchase.

Sunday, May 27

Lanterman House Summer Whites Picnic, Ukulele Rendezvous and Open House, 4420 Encinas Drive, noon to 4 p.m. Pack a picnic lunch, comfortable folding chairs and enjoy an afternoon on the grounds of Lanterman House; enjoy a tour of the museum and live music. Cookies and lemonade will be served. Admission is free.

Family Dinner, Music and Fireworks Show, Memorial Park, 1301 Foothill Blvd. Dinner at 6 p.m.; LCHS Jazz Band performance, 6:30 p.m.; fireworks sponsored by the Allen Lund Co. at about 8:45 p.m. Barbecue menu by Los Gringos Locos. Dinner tickets for adults, $15 and children, $6. Those tickets will be available the night of the event. Concierge, reserved seating tickets are available in advance by calling the LCF Chamber office, (818) 790-4289.

Monday, May 28

YMCA of the Foothills Fiesta Days Family 1 mile Run/Walk, 7 a.m.; 5K and 10K start at 7:30 a.m. Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive. (Fiesta Days Run Bibs/T-Shirts pick-up will be at Memorial Park, on the morning of Saturday, May 26 at the Community Breakfast.)

Memorial Service, Memorial Park, 1301 Foothill Blvd., 9 a.m. A commemoration of America's war dead. Bring chair and hat, sunscreen advised.

Parade, Foothill Boulevard, east from Cornishon to Gould avenues. Theme "Bringing People Together." Starts at 10:30 a.m. Maureen Bond, executive director of the Community Center, is this year's grand marshal.

Afternoon-in-the-Park, Memorial Park, 1301 Foothill Blvd., immediately following the parade, noon to 3:30 p.m., games, music by Misplaced Priorities, food court (the latter is open until 5 p.m.). Admission free.

Music in the Park, Captain Cardiac and Coronaries, Memorial Park, 1301 Foothill Blvd., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sponsored by the city of La Cañada Flintridge. Admission free.

