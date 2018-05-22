45th annual Memorial Weekend Fiesta Days Schedule of Events

The La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce and Community Assn. organizes this four-day event as part of a longstanding tradition. All events take place within the city. Below is the full schedule:
Friday, May 25
Casino Night at the Community Center, 4469 Chevy Chase Drive. Hours are 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Call (818) 790-4353 for more details and ticket information.
Saturday, May 26
Community Breakfast served up by Kiwanis Club of La Cañada La Crescenta-AM, Memorial Park, 1301 Foothill Blvd. Hours are 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Adults $9, children 11 and younger, $4; tickets are available at the park during the event. Music provided by Misplaced Priorities.
Vintage Car Show, Memorial Park, 1301 Foothill Blvd., 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Admission is free
Farmers Market, 1346 Foothill Blvd., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
LCF Tournament of Roses Assn. sixth annual Open House, 4524 Hampton Road, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.
Family Flick, a showing of the movie "Coco," Memorial Park, 1301 Foothill Blvd. Live music by Jeffrey Dean begins at 7 p.m., film starts at about 8 :30 p.m. Admission is free. Snacks and food from a Los Gringos Locos truck will be available for purchase.
Sunday, May 27
Lanterman House Summer Whites Picnic, Ukulele Rendezvous and Open House, 4420 Encinas Drive, noon to 4 p.m. Pack a picnic lunch, comfortable folding chairs and enjoy an afternoon on the grounds of Lanterman House; enjoy a tour of the museum and live music. Cookies and lemonade will be served. Admission is free.
Family Dinner, Music and Fireworks Show, Memorial Park, 1301 Foothill Blvd. Dinner at 6 p.m.; LCHS Jazz Band performance, 6:30 p.m.; fireworks sponsored by the Allen Lund Co. at about 8:45 p.m. Barbecue menu by Los Gringos Locos. Dinner tickets for adults, $15 and children, $6. Those tickets will be available the night of the event. Concierge, reserved seating tickets are available in advance by calling the LCF Chamber office, (818) 790-4289.
Monday, May 28
YMCA of the Foothills Fiesta Days Family 1 mile Run/Walk, 7 a.m.; 5K and 10K start at 7:30 a.m. Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive. (Fiesta Days Run Bibs/T-Shirts pick-up will be at Memorial Park, on the morning of Saturday, May 26 at the Community Breakfast.)
Memorial Service, Memorial Park, 1301 Foothill Blvd., 9 a.m. A commemoration of America's war dead. Bring chair and hat, sunscreen advised.
Parade, Foothill Boulevard, east from Cornishon to Gould avenues. Theme "Bringing People Together." Starts at 10:30 a.m. Maureen Bond, executive director of the Community Center, is this year's grand marshal.
Afternoon-in-the-Park, Memorial Park, 1301 Foothill Blvd., immediately following the parade, noon to 3:30 p.m., games, music by Misplaced Priorities, food court (the latter is open until 5 p.m.). Admission free.
Music in the Park, Captain Cardiac and Coronaries, Memorial Park, 1301 Foothill Blvd., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sponsored by the city of La Cañada Flintridge. Admission free.
