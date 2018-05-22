45th annual Memorial Weekend Fiesta Days Schedule of Events

Family Dinner, Music and Fireworks Show, Memorial Park, 1301 Foothill Blvd. Dinner at 6 p.m.; LCHS Jazz Band performance, 6:30 p.m.; fireworks sponsored by the Allen Lund Co. at about 8:45 p.m. Barbecue menu by Los Gringos Locos. Dinner tickets for adults, $15 and children, $6. Those tickets will be available the night of the event. Concierge, reserved seating tickets are available in advance by calling the LCF Chamber office, (818) 790-4289.