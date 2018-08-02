Starr Frazier to retire from LCF Chamber after 13 years, search for replacement begins

For the past 13 years Starr Frazier has been one of the first faces people see when they enter the offices of the La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce.
As the organization’s administration and member services manager, she wears multiple hats — from receptionist and event coordinator to office manager and social media maven — and finds the dynamism of the job suits her outgoing personality.
“I definitely enjoy the social aspect,” Frazier says. “I love socializing.”
But after Aug. 15, chamber officials and members will have to say goodbye as the 53-year-old La Cañada resident retires in preparation for a move to Northern California with husband Rick and fox terriers Teenie, Ladybug and Peanut.
Though colleagues knew for some time Frazier was considering a move that would bring her closer to her family, news of her departure Monday came with some measure of surprise, according to chamber president and chief executive Pat Anderson.
“I think it was the right now part that was the surprise,” says Anderson. “She’s the first person to answer the phone, so she really is sort of a welcome mat for the chamber. I keep telling myself, you can’t replace her but you can fill the position.”
A full description of the position’s duties and responsibilities is circulating throughout the business community, bringing into focus how the job has expanded during Frazier’s tenure.
Frazier first met Anderson shortly after she and Rick moved into La Cañada’s Paradise Valley neighborhood on Ocean View Boulevard in 1995. The pair hit it off, and before long Frazier put her dazzling people skills to work as a chamber ambassador.
When an office position opened up Anderson thought Frazier, who’d worked for years doing administrative work in the advertising and production industries, would be an excellent candidate.
“I told her this is the perfect job, and she thought so too,” the chamber executive recalls. “You need to be positive and energetic and outgoing. And [Starr] is always positive and is very helpful.”
For the next decade or more, Frazier worked closely with Anderson and co-worker June Beemer on a full calendar of chamber mixers and events such as Memorial Weekend Fiesta Days, Festival in Lights and the chamber’s installation gala and awards ceremony. Given her background, she especially enjoyed the annual LCF Night on the Red Carpet movie premier.
Beemer, who heard the news when she came in to work on Tuesday, says she knew Frazier’s move was imminent but was still dumbfounded to hear the news.
“I’m going to miss her like crazy — she’s so good at everything and she’s always so up and perky,” Beemer adds. “But sometimes you’ve got to do the carpe diem thing and seize the day.”
While Frazier looks forward to the next chapter of her life and what adventures lay in store, she admits she’ll always have a soft spot for La Cañada Flintridge and the people she’s met.
“That’s the hardest thing to leave, the friendships we’ve made over the years,” she says. “But then they know they have an open invitation to come visit.”
“Be careful what you ask for,” Beemer jokes in reply.