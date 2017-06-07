Key La Cañada High administrator to leave for a job in Las Virgenes district

La Cañada Unified School District officials announced Wednesday the resignation of Mary Hazlett, La Cañada High School’s assistant principal of discipline, athletics and activities.

“LCHS Assistant Principal Mary Hazlett resigned today to accept the position of Assistant Principal at Agoura High School in the Las Virgenes Unified School District for the 2017-18 school year,” Jeff Davis, the district’s assistant superintendent of Human Resources, said in a statement. “She will be missed and we wish her every success in her new position.”

Hazlett came to the district in July 2015, after spending nearly 18 years at Glendale High School as a social sciences teacher and activities director for the campus’ Associated Student Body.

She replaced former La Cañada High School Assistant Principal Dr. Jarrett Gold, who accepted the position of principal at LCHS 7/8 in June 2015, after previous Principal Ryan Zerbel accepted a reassignment to become the high school’s football coach.

Zerbel announced his own resignation earlier this month, according to a June 7 district press release naming coaching staff member and La Cañada Printsmith owner Jason Sarceda as his replacement. The release said Zerbel had accepted a teaching position in the Glendora Unified School District, closer to his home.

Davis said LCUSD has posted the job vacancy for Hazlett’s position and is looking for the highest qualified candidate to fill it.

