After a decade in La Cañada, public works director to take on new role in Glendale

La Cañada Flintridge Public Works Director Edward Hitti will soon leave his position after 10 years of service to accept an assistant public works director position with the city of Glendale.

City Manager Mark Alexander announced the director’s imminent departure in a City Council meeting Tuesday night and expressed his gratitude for Hitti’s work.

“He has done an incredible job for the community, and I want to thank him personally for all of the assistance he’s provided me,” Alexander said. “It has certainly been a pleasure working with Edward all these years, and I really hate to see him leave.”

The City Council presented Hitti with a plaque recognizing his long service to the city and important contributions to the safety and infrastructure of the community during his time with the department.

“You have a very difficult task with what you do, but you’ve always done a good job, you’ve always followed through and we’re very appreciative of that,” Mayor Mike Davitt told Hitti.

It’s been 10 good years — I wish the city well. — Edward Hitti.

In the past 10 years, Hitti has overseen citywide projects, including street resurfacing and road improvements. In 2010, he helped see La Cañada residents through the disastrous aftermath of the 2010 debris flows that followed the Station fire and ruined several homes near Ocean View Boulevard.

Councilman Jon Curtis said the public works director’s influence is indelible and can be seen throughout the city.

“You can really see the difference in the city on the roadways and all the public works types of projects, and the diligence that has been put into that,” he said. “We are certainly going to miss you.”

Hitti thanked Alexander and members of the council for their support, sharing credit for his success with fellow staff members.

“Without their help and success, I wouldn’t have been successful or really have been able to serve the city,” he said, remarking on his fondness for the job. “It’s been 10 good years — I wish the city well.”

Hitti’s tenure with the city ends later this month.

sara.cardine@latimes.com

Twitter: @SaraCardine