LCF resident, Superior Court Judge Stanley Blumenfeld to be nominated to federal post

La Cañada resident and Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Stanley Blumenfeld is in line to be nominated to serve on the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, after an announcement made last week by President Donald Trump.
Last Thursday, the president announced his intent to move forward with 16 judicial candidates, marking the 18th wave of such nominations, among them Blumenfeld, who is currently assigned to the Felony Trial Court as the assistant supervising judge for the Northeast and Central districts.
Blumenfeld is also an adjunct professor at USC’s Gould School of Law, where he teaches a course in constitutional criminal procedures and remedies. Before taking the bench in 2006, after an appointment from then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, the husband and father of three was a partner at O’Melveny & Myers, LLP. There, he served as co-chair of the healthcare and environmental law practice groups and was an assistant U.S. attorney for California’s Central District from 1989 to 1993.
In 2003, the then-attorney was selected as one of the 12 “Outstanding Healthcare Litigators of the Year” by Nightingale’s Healthcare News.
Upon graduating from the UCLA School of Law — where he was editor-in-chief of the UCLA Law Review — Blumenfeld served as a law clerk to Judge Cynthia Holcomb Hall of the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.
In addition to earning his juris doctor from UCLA in 1988, he earned a bachelor’s degree from State University of New York at Binghamton in 1984, where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and double majored in Spanish and classical civilization (with a focus on Latin and Greek), and went on to earn a master’s degree in Spanish from New York University in 1985.