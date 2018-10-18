LCF resident, Superior Court Judge Stanley Blumenfeld to be nominated to federal post

Blumenfeld is also an adjunct professor at USC’s Gould School of Law, where he teaches a course in constitutional criminal procedures and remedies. Before taking the bench in 2006, after an appointment from then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, the husband and father of three was a partner at O’Melveny & Myers, LLP. There, he served as co-chair of the healthcare and environmental law practice groups and was an assistant U.S. attorney for California’s Central District from 1989 to 1993.