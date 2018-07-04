Moving water sculpture at Descanso Gardens hints at L.A. River-themed exhibit

The Center Circle demonstration garden at Descanso Gardens welcomed a new addition Monday — an art installation designed to get people thinking about the mobility of water, in time for a new exhibition coming to the Sturt Haaga Gallery in September.
Artist Michael Parker’s “Endless Column,” which features recirculated water moving continuously through a man-made plantscape, is the first piece to be installed as part of Descanso’s “La Reina de Los Ángeles,” a show opening Sept. 17 at the art gallery and running into January.
The exhibition aims to explore Southern Californians’ relationship with water, using the L.A. River as an entry point, according to curator Debra Scacco. Through contemporary art works, documentary films, historic materials and special programming, “La Reina de Los Ángeles” explores the history, infrastructure and community around such a critical resource.