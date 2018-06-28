LCF Tournament getting a jump on 2019 Rose Parade float, ‘Tree Frog Night’

Officials from the La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Assn. have announced the theme and design of the float they will enter into the 2019 Rose Parade, and it’s sure to have parade-goers jumping with joy.
“Tree Frog Night” depicts three fun-loving amphibians playing a string bass, harmonica and banjo deep in the bayou and celebrating a shared love of music. The concept was designed to fit the parade’s theme, “Melodies of Life.”
The association’s vice president of float development, Chuck Terhune, presented the La Cañada Flintridge City Council with a framed color rendering in a public hearing Monday, during which community groups requested support in the city’s proposed 2018-19 budget. The nonprofit group sought $14,050, mainly for animation system upgrades and a dry good storage unit.
A new “Donate to Animate” campaign aims to raise a total of $30,000 toward the new technology, valves and hardware. About $13,000 has been donated so far, and members are spreading the word.
“Tree Frog Night” is the LCF Tournament of Roses’ 41st entry since the group’s founding in 1978. Nine of the organization’s last 10 entries have won awards from the Pasadena Tournament. Each year, more than 1,200 volunteers help build and decorate the La Cañada float, including several young people.
“It’s the first time they’ve ever had to put their hands on things to learn how to build something big and fun,” Terhune told council members. “And that’s what we do — we make big, fun, whimsical floats.”
Mayor Terry Walker praised the group’s efforts, saying, “I think of anything that we do in town, this is the one thing that brings La Cañada the most notoriety.”
“It’s a great community event,” agreed Councilman Jon Curtis.