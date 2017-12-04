Vicki and Brad Schwartz to receive Spirit of Outstanding Service Award at ed foundation gala

For their long history of supporting La Cañada schools, local residents Brad and Vicki Schwartz will receive the La Cañada Flintridge Educational Foundation's Spirit of Outstanding Service Award at the group’s spring gala in March, foundation officials announced Friday.

For years, the prestigious award has honored individuals who’ve demonstrated an ongoing commitment to educational excellence through volunteer efforts on behalf of La Cañada public schools and the community at large.

LCFEF Executive Director Marilyn Yang said it’s been amazing to see the Schwartz’s contributions continue in the years following children Matthew and Jenna’s graduation from La Cañada High School in 2014.

“This year we had many, many good nominees,” Yang said in an interview. “Brad and Vicki as a couple have done so much for us. They’re so active, and everybody knows who they are.”

Vicki Schwartz served on the foundation’s board of directors in the early 2000s and helped co-chair a gala event. She’s volunteered with the La Cañada Elementary School PTA, the La Cañada High School 7/8 PTA Home Tour, and served as co-president of the LCHS Music Parents Assn. In 2016, she founded the La Cañada Flintridge Sister Cities Assn., which provides international education and exchange opportunities for La Cañada students.

She currently serves on the board of directors for Pasadena’s Cancer Support Community and is a member of the leadership team for City of Hope’s Circle 1500, a women’s philanthropic group that funds cancer research aimed at supporting women.

“We were kind of shocked to hear about it — we’re very honored and very humble,” Vicki Schwartz said on learning the news about the award. “Everyone here is so passionate about helping each other and building the community. We’re very fortunate.”

Founder and managing partner of L.A.-based Strategic Law Partners and SLP Ventures, Brad Schwartz served as an LCFEF Endowment trustee from 2011 to 2016 and led the “Endow LCF” campaign, which raised more than $1.4 million for the endowment fund. He’s also served on the board of Pasadena’s Union Station Homeless Services, creating the local “Rockin’ for the Homeless” annual 5K run/walk benefiting the nonprofit, and currently sits on the city of La Cañada Flintridge Investment and Financing Advisory Committee.

“The schools are the backbone of our community and, therefore, we stay involved,” he said in an email. “The great thing about La Cañada is that the next generation steps up to take over from the last, and that has clearly happened here over the last few years. “

This year’s 27th annual LCFEF Spring Gala — themed “La La La Cañada”— takes place March 3 at the Ritz Carlton in Los Angeles. For more information, visit gala@lcfef.org.

