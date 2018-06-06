LCUSD reaches tentative deal with teachers union, other employee groups

The La Cañada school board on Tuesday unanimously approved tentative contract agreements with the teachers union and the groups representing classified, administrative and cabinet-level employees.
The proposed terms and contract language changes for the La Cañada Teachers Assn.’s 2015-18 agreement include a 2% pay increase retroactive to July 1. Contract language related to personal necessity leave was rewritten for clarity.
The 2018-19 and 2019-20 work calendar for LCTA members was revised to make the annual buyback day the first day back to school for teachers. The annual teacher work day would take place the day before the first day of school.
Also updated were the later 8:30 a.m. start time at La Cañada High School and the formation of a joint committee to review district grading policies.
LCTA members were not present at the school board meeting and requests for comment were not returned Wednesday.
Members of the separate California School Employees Assn. will receive a 1.25% pay increase, which will be permanently added to the 2016-17 salary schedule and additional longevity steps at the eight- and 25-year marks, which will increase total salaries for CSEA members by roughly 1.4%. The changes are effective July 1.
The new calendars will add an additional work day — to be used for training — for CSEA employees. The cost will be partially offset by a reduction in additional hours for training beyond the work day.
“It was a really good job working with them, going over the charts,” said Mark Evans, assistant superintendent of business and administrative services. “We also address the professional development for people who are just a school year or a couple days beyond the school year. There will be some costs but also some savings because we have to pay hourly — not a dollar-for-dollar savings but not a dollar-for-dollar cost.”
The Confidential, Managerial, Supervisory and Administrative Assn., which oversees district and school site administrators, will receive a 2% salary schedule increase, retroactive to July 1, 2017.
Officials estimate the current fiscal year’s budget will increase $489,994. Future budgets will increase about $1.3 million.