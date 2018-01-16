Nominations for Les Tupper Service Awards being accepted by LCF Coordinating Council

The La Cañada Flintridge Coordinating Council is accepting nominations for its Les Tupper Awards, awarded to individuals, groups and students who demonstrate exemplary service to the La Cañada Flintridge community.

Offered since 1969, the awards are named in honor of Les Tupper, a former president of the Coordinating Council and an early city councilman regarded for his deep commitment to education, youth and enhancing the quality of life in the city.

Candidates may be nominated for the following categories: individual service, student service, organization service and special service. Nomination forms and a list of detailed criteria can be found online at lcfcc.info. Forms are also available at La Cañada Flintridge City Hall, 1327 Foothill Blvd., the LCF Chamber of Commerce office, 4529 Angeles Crest Hwy., #102, and the La Cañada Library, 4545 Oakwood Drive.

Adult nominees will be judged on the length and breadth of their volunteer service to La Cañada in the areas of education, youth activities, cultural pursuits, religion and civic or social service.

Student candidates will be in grades 11 or 12, possess outstanding personal attributes and actively participate in leadership and service-related activities that benefit their school and the La Cañada community.

Individual and student nominees must reside in La Cañada Flintridge.

Completed nomination forms can be sent by email to LesTupper@lcfcc.net or sent by mail with a postmark on or before Feb. 23 to: LCF Coordinating Council, P.O. Box 264, La Cañada Flintridge, CA, 91012.

The awards ceremony takes place April 16 at 7 p.m. in the von Karman Auditorium at La Cañada’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

For more information, email president@lcfcc.net.

