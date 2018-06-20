Juggler Michael Rayner thrills young audience members at LCF Library

Children were treated to a moving spectacle Tuesday as juggler-comedian Michael Rayner — who’s appeared on “Late Night with David Letterman,” “America’s Got Talent” and “Sesame Street’ — brought his kinetic talents to the La Cañada Flintridge Library.
Performing before an enthusiastic crowd, Rayner balanced a dizzying array of found objects on his chin, including a wheelbarrow, and juggled a hatchet, bowling ball and plastic figure of the Pillsbury Doughboy.
“One of these could bruise me, one of these could cut me and one of these could be a biscuit,” Rayner joked.
Kids big and small were called on to assist, invent new tricks or try their hands at activities like tossing and flipping plastic ice buckets into one another. Books and DVDs from the library book sale became coveted prizes for those who successfully completed challenges, or gave it their sincere best.
For the pièce de rèsistance, the North Hollywood father of two handed a cheeseburger to 3-year-old Betsy Bourckel of Montrose and asked her to throw it at him as he spun a parasol. Catching the burger vertically, Rayner made it spin around the parasol’s exterior circumference before flipping the parasol upside down and repeating the trick on the inside.
“Betsy, I’ve done this on ‘The Late, Late Show with James Corden’ and I’ve done this on ‘America’s Got Talent,’” the juggler told his assistant. “You and Heidi Klum have me in common.”
Rayner’s show “Two Milk Minimum” plays at Flappers Comedy Club in Burbank on Saturdays at 4:30 p.m.