Officials give sneak peek of new LCF City Hall at mayor changeover party

Locals got a sneak peek Tuesday night of the interior of what will soon be La Cañada Flintridge's new City Hall building, as newly appointed Mayor Terry Walker hosted a civic celebration following that evening's regular council meeting.
The event — which included guided tours of the former Sport Chalet corporate headquarters building led by Jake Martinez of Pasadena-based Gonzalez Goodale Architects — came less than an hour after council members officially appointed Walker as mayor, naming Len Pieroni the council's new mayor pro tem.
Still dominated by abandoned cubicle configurations, the space was dotted by posters showing renderings of what the interior could look like. New council chambers are being planned for the building's first floor, while city offices would occupy the second floor.
The remaining first-floor space will likely be leased out to other businesses and organizations, though no final decisions have been made, Walker told attendees in brief remarks.
"It was important for us to not just have a city hall, but also a community space," the new mayor said. "We don't have final approval from the City Council, but this is the direction we're moving in, and we're really looking forward to it."
A memorial is being planned for the new building to recognize former Councilman Dave Spence, who died in May, Walker said. So far, nearly $7,000 has been raised, and ideas are being collected.
