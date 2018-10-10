LCF residents invited to weigh in on best use of $1M local Measure M funds

La Cañada residents are invited to participate in a Tuesday, Oct. 16 discussion, to be held during the regular 6 p.m. meeting of the City Council, regarding transportation projects they would like to see throughout the next five years.
Members of the public may share their thoughts directly with council members in a public hearing at Tuesday’s meeting, or complete a brief online survey, at lcf.ca.gov/home/public-notices, to express their views about possible projects.
The city of La Cañada Flintridge is a member of the Arroyo Verdugo Communities Joint Powers Authority that also includes Glendale, La Crescenta/Montrose, Burbank, Pasadena and South Pasadena. The joint powers authority will receive a total of $24.1 million through Measure M, a countywide sales tax passed by voters in 2016, to be distributed throughout member areas in a five-year period.
Funds will be divided on a per capita basis, with La Cañada Flintridge’s total five-year allocation estimated at $1 million. Options currently being considered include funding for sound walls, a contribution to the Foothill Boulevard Link Bikeway and Pedestrian Greenbelt project, as well as shuttle stops at the city’s Town Center and La Cañada Flintridge Country Club.
FYI: Tuesday’s City Council meeting takes place at City Hall, 1327 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada. For more, call (818) 790-8880.