Unexpected boon prompts La Cañada City Council to OK community projects

City officials have agreed an additional $158,275 in community projects could be included in La Cañada's 2016-17 fiscal year budget, thanks to a $99,800 increase in general fund revenue and a $58,475 decrease in expenditures from projections made last June.

The La Cañada Flintridge City Council took a look at the books last Thursday during their midyear budget review and adjusted upward to fund the maintenance and operation of a newly purchased City Hall building ($30,150), as-needed tree services throughout the city in the wake of the drought and subsequent rainstorms ($51,700) and a council-approved evaluation of Southern California Edison's electrical system ($27,700).

Council members also approved projects for which special fund money was available, including $5,675 for the design and installation of 15 new bus stop signs, $10,975 for new signage along Cherry Canyon Trail and $50,000 for the design of tenant improvements at the new City Hall building.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

Director of Finance Dan Jordan provided an overview of La Cañada's fiscal picture from the time the budget was approved in late June through the end of calendar year 2016. Sales taxes levied in the first six months of the fiscal year are about 1% over the same time last year, Jordan estimated, while property taxes showed the strongest year-over-year growth, increasing $109,461, or 5.58% over the same period last year.

"We have, over the last three years, increased our reserves, our fund balance, by about $4.2 million," Jordan told the council. "The local economy is in great shape, our expenses have been under control and it's just a been another good year financially for the city, which I'm very happy to report."

The finance director reported the city's general fund reserve — as of the end of its fiscal year 2015-16, before officials appropriated $5.5 million for purchase of the former Sport Chalet headquarters property — was robust, equaling 126.5% of revenues and 153% of expenditures.

Council members revisited a number of possible projects and expenditures that had been compiled into a municipal wish list, should any post-budget funds become available.

Public Works Director Edward Hitti explained funding operational costs for the still-vacant new City Hall building was necessary to keep systems in full working order.

"With a facility like this, we want to make sure it's not being left and abandoned. So there's minimum maintenance costs," Hitti said. "We want to make sure it's clean, well-dusted off, that the elevator's still working. We (also) have to exercise the power generator to make sure it's working properly."

Other additional projects approved at the midyear review meeting include: $29,225 for an upgrade of the city's existing financial management system; $15,000 for a temporary employee to assist the Public Works department while a staffer is out with an injury; and $4,500 for landscaping and improvements in the Public Right of Way at Foothill Boulevard and Alta Canyada Road.

By the end of the meeting, the city's adjusted operating budget was $13,245,675, according to Jordan.

--

Sara Cardine, sara.cardine@latimes.com

Twitter: @SaraCardine