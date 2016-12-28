USC-Verdugo Hills Hospital's New Year's baby contest is underway

When will the first baby of 2017 be delivered at USC-Verdugo Hills Hospital, and how much will it weigh? Correct guesses could help participants win $100 gift cards in a new Facebook contest announced by hospital officials earlier this week.

Time and weight guesses may be submitted as comments to the contest post at "Keck Medicine of USC Verdugo Hills Hospital" Facebook page. The winning guess for the time of birth will receive a $100 gift card courtesy of Los Gringos Locos in La Cañada, while the closest guess for the baby's weight will receive a $100 gift card for Albertsons in Tujunga.

Guesses will be time coded, and in the event of a tie, the person who made the correct guess first will win. Winners will be notified of the results sometime in early January.

--

Sara Cardine, sara.cardine@latimes.com

Twitter: @SaraCardine