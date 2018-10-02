La Cañada Unified to host districtwide parent safety and security training at Paradise Canyon Elementary

On Wednesday. Oct. 3, at 6:30 p.m., parents and guardians of La Cañada Unified School District students are invited to take part in a free Family Learning Series training session, “Safety and Security for Parents,” at Paradise Canyon Elementary School.
The discussion will be led by Chameleon Associates, a Woodland Hills-based security consultant working with the district, and will update families on recent efforts to train educators and staff on campus safety at LCUSD elementary schools.
Representatives will speak on the important role parents play in minimizing risk and keeping students safe on or off campus.
Participants will learn more about active shooter preparedness at La Cañada schools, and review major findings and recommendations of a recent threat assessment which was aimed at identifying and minimizing security vulnerabilities on campuses.
The event takes place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Paradise Canyon Elementary School, 471 Knight Way, La Cañada, with a second training planned for Nov. 8 at La Cañada High School. For more information, call Anais Wenn, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, at (818) 952-8075.