Pasadena Humane Society to hold low-cost vaccine clinic at Memorial Park

Local pet owners looking to have their cats and dogs vaccinated, microchipped or licensed are invited to La Cañada’s Memorial Park Saturday morning, where the Pasadena Humane Society will hold a low-cost vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Among the available vaccines are rabies for dogs and cats 3 months and older ($8), 5-in-1 DHLPP against canine distemper, hepatitis, leptospirosis, parvovirus and parainfluenza for dogs 6 to 8 weeks or older ($15), Bordatella for dogs 8 weeks and older ($15) and 4-in-1 FVRCP against feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus and distemper for cats 6 to 8 weeks or older ($15).

“We do recommend [vaccination], just for the health of your pet,” said Ricky Whitman, vice president of communications for the Pasadena Humane Society, which provides animal control services in La Cañada. “These are diseases that can be prevented.”

Microchip implants will be available for $20 for dogs and cats of any age. Pet licenses may also be purchased, with costs varying by city and whether a dog is altered or not. Senior discounts apply.

Whitman said microchipping helps reconnect lost pets with their owners, and increases the length of time the Humane Society will hold onto an animal that is brought in, from five days to 10.

“You’d be amazed how many animals come in here because their collars have fallen off and they have no tag. With a microchip, we can return them back to their owners,” she said.

Payment by cash, credit card or check (with valid identification) will be accepted. Vaccinations and microchip implants are open to residents of all cities, but pet licensing services are available only to residents of La Cañada Flintridge, La Crescenta, Montrose, Pasadena, Altadena, San Marino, Sierra Madre, South Pasadena, Monrovia, Arcadia, Bradbury and unincorporated Pasadena.

Glendale residents must register their pets at Glendale City Hall, 613 E. Broadway, Glendale.

For more information, call the Pasadena Humane Society at (626) 792-7151, Ext. 132 or visit pasadenahumane.org/whats-happening/events.

