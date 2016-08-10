La Cañada students, parents and teachers prepare for a new school year

La Cañada Unified School District campuses began to show signs of life this week, as employees, students and parents bid farewell to summer vacation and engaged in last-minute preparations for the 2016-17 school year, which starts on Tuesday.

Paradise Canyon Elementary School parents, many with children in tow, stopped by the school site bright and early Wednesday to pick up items of "Cougar wear" ordered earlier in the year. Elsewhere, guardians rushed to fulfill classroom wish lists, picking up glue sticks, notebooks and other necessities.

Fresh from a luncheon held Wednesday by the Kiwanis Club of La Cañada, in which 11 new secondary school and nine elementary school teachers were given a warm welcome, La Cañada Unified Supt. Wendy Sinnette said she and colleagues are anticipating an outstanding year to come.

"Today we were able to welcome a stellar group of certificated new hires to the district — they will join our amazing veteran teaching staff ensuring instructional excellence for our district's children," she said in an email interview. "We look forward to welcoming our students and families back to school on Tuesday."

La Cañada Unified will begin the new school year with a total of 4,019 students, according to district figures provided Wednesday. That number includes 119 students whose applications to transfer into the district were accepted, in keeping with imposed districtwide and grade-level caps.

Sinnette returned to work from her own summer vacation on Monday and hit the ground running, joining in the rush to get things letter perfect for next week's opening day.

"There is a wonderful enthusiasm and excitement in the air as we prepare for the new school year," she said.