Two hospitalized after vehicle overturns in front yard of La Cañada Flintridge home

Deputies with the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station are warning residents about the dangers of drunk driving after a vehicle overturned on the lawn of a Princess Anne Road residence early Saturday morning, causing two adults to be hospitalized.

The La Cañada incident occurred sometime around 2:30 a.m., according to Michael Cerveny, a traffic detective with the station, when a solo vehicle exited the roadway and went careening across the front yard of a home before landing upside down near a hedge in the 5000 block of the road.

“They went from the street into someone’s yard,” Cerveny said of the vehicle’s two occupants, who were injured in the crash. “Both were transported to a nearby hospital, and alcohol is suspected.”

Photos of the incident were posted to the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Facebook page, with the hashtags #dontdrinkanddrive, #designateadriver and #drivesafe.

According to that post, the residence sustained minor damage in the incident but no one inside the home was injured.

sara.cardine@latimes.com

Twitter: @SaraCardine