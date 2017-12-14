City hires interim public works director, while searching for Hitti replacement

La Cañada City Manager Mark Alexander recently announced an interim public works director has been hired while the city searches for a replacement for former Director Edward Hitti, who left in October for a job with the city of Glendale.

Jesús Armas, a former Hayward city manager and owner of Armas Consulting Group, came to the position on Nov. 27 after being recommended to Alexander by a local government management consulting firm.

“Following an interview with him, he was offered the temporary/interim position,” Alexander said in an email. “He will be in this position through the selection of the individual for the permanent position.”

Armas worked as city manager of Hayward from 1993 to 2007 and served as a trustee on the Hayward Unified School District Board from 2010 to 2012. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Occidental College in 1975 and went on to receive a master’s degree in public administration from Cal State Los Angeles in 1978 while working as an intern for the city of Glendale.

The city of La Cañada Flintridge is advertising the public works director position online at lcf.ca.gov/administration/employment. According to the job posting, the position pays $9,087 to $12,180 per month, depending on qualifications. Applications must be received or postmarked by 5 p.m. on Jan. 18.

Alexander said a new permanent director could be hired sometime in February or March.

