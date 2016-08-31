Quick Hits: Humane Society hires new leader

Officials with the Pasadena Humane Society announced this week that Julie Bank, a longtime animal care and control administrator, has been named new president and chief executive of the community-funded welfare organization.

Bank replaces Steve McNall, who recently retired retired after 36 years of leadership. Bank previously worked as the superintendent of animal welfare for the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Division and has held similar leadership positions at human societies and animal control departments in New York City, San Luis Obispo County and Phoenix.

She was selected by the Pasadena Humane Society's Board of Directors after a nationwide, months-long search to identify a successor to McNall.

"We are honored to have someone with the pedigree and leadership acumen of Ms. Bank to lead us into the future," Carol Kirby, Pasadena Humane Society's chairman of the board of directors, said in a release. "Her unwavering commitment to putting animals first, even in the midst of challenging circumstances, was what resonated most with us."

In her new role, Bank will oversee animal sheltering, field services and community programs. She will be responsible for the planning and growth of the program, as well as it's day-to-day operations. The organization provides animal control services for the city of La Cañada Flintridge through a contract.

"I'm very excited to join the team at PHS, a team dedicated to our partners and the community," Bank said in the release. "I look forward to building relationships and to strengthening the bond between pets and people by making our responsible pet ownership programs more accessible."

County expected to receive Sagebrush petition

The Los Angeles County Committee on School District Organization is expected to formally receive a petition next week seeking to transfer the Sagebrush territory of La Cañada Flintridge out of Glendale Unified's jurisdiction and into La Cañada Unified School District.

Local Sagebrush residents leading the UniteLCF! effort submitted the petition to the Los Angeles County Office of Education in July after negotiations over transferring the territory stalled between the two districts.

On Sept. 7, the committee, comprising 11 members, two from each of the five county supervisorial districts and one at-large member, will receive the petition at the county office's headquarters in Downey.

But the committee will not discuss the petition during the meeting, according to Keith Crafton, director of business advisory services for the Los Angeles County Office of Education.

Instead, upon receipt of the petition, the committee is expected to launch the process for weighing the potential transfer, which would include public hearings at a later date.