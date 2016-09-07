Quick Hits: Korean Cultural Festival slated

The second annual Korean Cultural Festival — a daylong celebration of Korean food, games and traditions that last year attracted 1,200 visitors — will take place Saturday, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Memorial Park in La Cañada Flintridge.

Organized by the Korean American Federation of North Los Angeles, the event is free and open to the public. A full slate of cultural activities will begin at 5:30 p.m. following an opening ceremony and will include traditional performances, games, dances and art demonstrations.

Freshly made bulgogi, rice and kimchi plates with a drink will be served from 5 p.m. for the cost of $5. Sponsors include the Korean Consulate General in Los Angeles, the Korean Cultural Center in Los Angeles and the Overseas Korean Foundation Festival.

For more information, email Kflnla2011@gmail.com or visit www.kafnla.org/.

Royal Court tryouts begin this weekend

Young women from La Cañada Flintridge are invited to join their counterparts living within the boundaries of the Pasadena Area Community College District in trying out for the 2017 Tournament of Roses Royal Court.

The initial round of tryouts will take place this Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Monday, Sept. 12, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Tournament House, 391 S. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena.

Court hopefuls are encouraged to register and fill out an application form online before attending the initial tryout session. The form and eligibility requirements can be found at www.roseparaderoyalcourt.com. There is no fee to participate.

According to Tournament officials, about 1,000 young women vie for the Royal Court each year. Out of this year's candidates, finalists will be named Sept. 28, the seven-member court will be announced on Oct. 4 and the 99th Rose Queen will be named and given her crown on Oct. 20. She and her court will reign over the 128th Rose Parade and attend the 103rd Rose Bowl Game, both of which will take place on Monday, Jan. 2.