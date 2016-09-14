Quick Hits: Meeting to dig into 710 extension alternatives

The subject of closing or reimagining the 710 Freeway gap from Alhambra to Pasadena will be up for discussion in two upcoming meetings at the Pasadena Convention Center.

The first discussion, "The Pasadena Way … Or Their Highway," takes place Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Convention Center Ballroom, 300 E. Green Street, in Pasadena. Held by Pasadena Councilman Steve Madison, the discussion will center on greener alternatives to a 4.5-mile underground tunnel being considered by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro).

On Sept. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Pasadena Convention Center, Caltrans and Metro will host an informational workshop to inform residents of the findings of the "Analysis of Costs and Benefits for the State Route 710 North Study." The document aims to compare five possible alternatives being considered by the agencies to mitigate traffic and congestion associated with the 710 Freeway, including a tunnel option.

Information on the history of the project and possible visions for the future will be on display at both meetings.

Utility offering microspray rebates

Foothill Municipal Water District is offering rebates for conversion of overhead spray irrigation systems to drip or microspray systems for a limited time. Such conversions help provide a more efficient flow of water to landscapes.

Spray-to-drip rebates start at 20 cents per square foot for conversions of at least 100 square feet in area and are offered up to $1,000 per customer. Interested residents can access an online application by visiting fmwd.com/conservation.aspx. Completed applications may be mailed or taken to 4536 Hampton Road, La Cañada Flintridge 91011, or emailed to ddrugan@fmwd.com.

Rebates will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are depleted.

Wang joins PCC Measure P bond committee

La Cañada resident and City Treasurer Jeff Wang was recently appointed by the Pasadena City College Board of Trustees to serve on the Measure P Bond Oversight Committee, a group intended to review the spending of $150 million in general obligation bonds passed by voters in 2002.

Nominated by trustee Dr. Ross Selvidge, who represents Northeast Pasadena, East Altadena and Sierra Madre on the board, Wang will serve as one of 12 members of the committee. A city treasurer for La Cañada since 2006, Wang holds a degree in mathematics and business from MIT and UCLA. For the past 15 years he has been a principal with Kelmar Capital Management LLC, a registered investment advisory firm based in Pasadena.

The oversight committee ensures bond proceeds are expended only for allowed purposes and issues annual reports to the public documenting the status of the uses of bond funds.

Pet-supporting Wiggle Waggle Walk is Sept. 25

The annual Wiggle Waggle Walk event in support of the efforts of the Pasadena Humane Society and SPCA will take place on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Brookside Park in Pasadena. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. and the walk starts at 9 a.m.

Registration is $25 and is open at www.wigglewagglewalk.org, where donations are also welcome from people unable to participate in the event.

The organization has set a fundraising goal of $325,000 from this year's walk. Monies raised will go toward the costs of feeding, sheltering and giving medical care to homeless animals.

The event, scheduled to run until noon, will also feature vendor booths, K-9 demonstrations, food trucks, music and canine contests.

Democratic Club to weigh endorsement

An endorsement in the state Assembly race will be considered this Sunday when the Cañada-Crescenta Democratic Club holds its general meeting from 3 to 5 p.m. at Lanterman House, 4420 Encinas Drive.

The campaigns of the two Assembly candidates, Laura Friedman and Ardy Kassakhian, both Democrats from Glendale, will be represented at the meeting prior to the endorsement vote. The club will also consider supporting candidates in other races and will discuss measures on the November ballot.

More information about the club can be found at canadacrescentadems.org.