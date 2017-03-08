School district sends out tax-exemption forms to eligible residents

La Cañada Unified School District sent out notices this week reminding eligible property owners that parcel tax exemption forms for this year can be filed between now and June 30, and that applicants are being sought to serve on the Parcel Tax Oversight Committee.

Forms for senior citizens or those seeking a contiguous parcel exemption can be picked up from the LCUSD Fiscal Services Office, 4490 Cornishon Ave., or downloaded from www.lcusd.net. Those who have previously filed those forms do not need to reapply for the exemption while the current parcel tax is in effect. For more information, call Sandy Miller at (818) 952-8390.

Those interested in serving on the seven-member committee overseeing the parcel tax, which meets twice a year, can pick up an application at the LCUSD office on Cornishon, or send an email to Kim Bergner at kbergner@lcusd requesting a form. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 14. Questions can be directed to Bergner at (818) 952-8381.

Carol Cormaci, carol.cormaci@latimes.com

