Two sought in connection with Angeles Crest road rage assault

The Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station is asking the public to help identify two men who may be involved with a road rage-fueled assault that occurred on Angeles Crest Highway in March.

According to Det. Edmundo Perez with the sheriff’s station, a man and his girlfriend were driving on the highway around 6 p.m. on March 8 when they encountered a car allegedly doing “doughnuts” on the road, at about mile marker 27.33 in the Angeles National Forest. Perez said the man thought the stunt was done too close to his car and went to confront the other vehicle.

A passenger in the car that was doing doughnuts then assaulted the man; its driver then joined in the attack.

Perez said the assaulted man retreated back to his car where his girlfriend drove him to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Authorities are now looking for two people in connection with the attack. The detective could not say whether they are considered witnesses or suspects, just that they “might have information to this case.”

Anyone who may know the men can contact the sheriff’s department at (818) 248-3464.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc