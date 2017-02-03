Man reportedly assaulted in front of a La Cañada fire station in a possible road rage incident

Detectives with the Crescenta Valley Sheriff's Station are looking for three suspects who assaulted a man in front of a La Cañada fire station Thursday night following an incident of road rage that began in Glendale.

Watch Commander Sgt. Hector Mancinas said Friday the victim was being pursued by the suspects at around 7:15 p.m Thursday when he pulled into Los Angeles County Fire Department Station No. 19 near Hillard Avenue, possibly seeking safety.

"The suspects jumped out of their car — one of them was holding an object," the watch commander reported. "(The victim) got hit in the head, and they took off."

Mancinas said at least one person answered the door of the fire station, but only after the suspects had fled the scene. The sheriff's report describes the three suspects as two white males and one white female.

Sheriff's deputies responded and immediately initiated a search for the suspects, who fled in a silver Lexus sedan.

The victim, described as middle-aged Latino male, was taken to USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, according to the watch commander, and treated for injuries sustained in the incident.

