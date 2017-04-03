Flintridge Prep students find inspiration in 1936 Olympian Mack Robinson’s life

Pasadena’s Mack Robinson was a man whose athletic accomplishments were sometimes overshadowed by the proximity of larger historic figures, like fellow 1936 Olympian Jesse Owens or his own younger brother, Jackie.

But in the life of his daughter, Kathy Robinson-Young, Robinson made a tremendous personal impact.

In a March 29 assembly, Robinson-Young shared with Flintridge Preparatory School students how her father’s involvement with the Special Olympics — and his insistence that she join him in the effort — would later influence her life as the mother of a child living with a disability.

Join the conversation on Facebook »

Joined by mother Delano Robinson and young daughter Brittni Hamilton, Robinson-Young recalled memories of her father and encouraged students to get involved in causes they care about. The talk was sponsored by the school’s Athletic Council on Leadership.

Director of Athletic Initiatives and ACL adviser Alex Rivera said he came to know Robinson-Young through the school’s involvement with the Special Olympics. The two worked together after the city of Pasadena became host town for the Special Olympics 2015 World Summer Games and Prep hosted 100 participating international athletes.

“It was really great,” Rivera said of the visit. “Her message was to get involved. There may be a passion that you don’t know is out there that may take you down a pathway that will lead you places in life.”

sara.cardine@latimes.com

Twitter: @SaraCardine

ALSO

La Cañada Flintridge account clerk eyes Glendale City Council seat

Melissa Patton to retire as head of Lanterman House

La Cañada High School students compete for a crown and a cause