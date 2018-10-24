La Cañada Valley Sun

San Marino teen crowned 101st Rose Queen

By
Oct 24, 2018 | 2:15 PM
Rose Queen Louise Deser Siskel is surrounded by princesses after learning she is the 2019 Rose Queen at the announcement and coronation of the Tournament of Roses Rose Queen at the Pasadena Playhouse on Tuesday. (Tim Berger / La Cañada Valley Sun)

Louise Deser Siskel was named the 101st Rose Queen and was crowned with the sparkling pearl and diamond tiara from 2019 Tournament of Roses President Gerald Freeny during a ceremony held Tuesday night at Pasadena Playhouse.

Princess Rucha S. Kadam, of La Cañada High School, with her father Shailesh, walk onto the stage to receive her roses.
Princess Helen Susan Rossi, of Flintridge Preparatory School, with her father Philip, walk onto the stage to receive her roses.
The new Rose Queen, a senior at Pasadena’s Sequoyah High School, has, among other activities, been pursuing scientific interests. She is currently conducting breast cancer research at Charles Drew University and her space biology work was funded by NASA Ames. She is the daughter of Charlie Siskel and Abigail Deser of San Marino.

La Cañada Flintridge members of the Royal Court, Princesses Helen Rossi and Rucha Kadam, along with princesses from other area cities — Lauren Baydaline, Micaela McElrath, Sherry Ma and Ashley Hackett — crowded around the new Rose Queen on stage Tuesday, offering their support and congratulations to her.

Queen Louise and her court will reign over the 130th Rose Parade and 105th Rose Bowl Game on New Year’s Day.

