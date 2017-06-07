Firm ranks La Cañada Flintridge in ‘Top 50’ list of safe California cities

La Cañada Flintridge has been named one of the “50 Safest Cities in California,” it was announced Monday by a firm specializing in home security and safety advice.

According to Salt Lake City-based SafeWise, La Cañada Flintridge comes in at No. 37 in this year’s rankings, which it based on the 2015 FBI crime report, the most recent data available. According to the report, the city reported 0.96 violent crimes and 13.82 property crimes per 1,000 (population) during the period studied. The city’s SafeWise ranking improved from No. 57 the previous year.

"We are pleased to be recognized for the safe community that we know La Cañada Flintridge to be,” said City Manager Mark Alexander, in an emailed response to a request for comment. “This comes, in large part, due to the combined diligence of our residents and the hard, steady and dedicated work of our Sheriff’s Department deputies and detectives that are so committed to protecting our community. As with every city, there will be times when we will be faced with crises or events that challenge our thinking or approach, but the expertise and resources of the Sheriff’s Department has come through every time to meet those challenges and this is reflected in the results of this survey. Thank you to our residents and our Sheriff’s Department for helping make this happen."

Capt. Chris Blasnek, who in April arrived to oversee the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station, was quick to credit the attitudes of residents, as well as the support from the LCF City Council and the city manager for the improved safety ranking. In an email, he said that in his 34-year career with the county Sheriff’s Department, he’s finding a higher level of citizen involvement in this community than others and that such activity is paying dividends.

“These residents are involved!” he said. “They care about the community they live in and they volunteer. Crescenta Valley Station has an incredible ratio of citizens that are either on our premier Mountain Rescue Volunteer Team, our Station Support Group, and even as our Volunteers on Patrol. Many work around our station side by side with our deputies who patrol daily. They know what is going on and they support our efforts to maintain safety. When they see something, they say something. “

Noting that there has been an uptick in property crime in recent months, a statewide issue, Blasnek said the station is receiving local support in fighting it. “With the help from the involved residents, new technology, and deep care towards maintaining our low crime rate, we have seen successful apprehensions,” he said.

Imperial, at the southern tip of the state, garnered the No. 1 rank in this year’s SafeWise report. The nearby city of Sierra Madre also made the Top 50 list, ranked No. 16, slipping from the No. 9 spot last year.

To see the complete list, visit https://www.safewise.com/blog/safest-cities-california/

carol.cormaci@latimes.com

Twitter: @CarolCormaci