Filing period for 3 seats on La Cañada Unified school board open through Wednesday

The deadline for candidates wishing to run for one of three seats on the La Cañada Unified School District Governing Board is next Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 5 p.m.

New board members will be chosen by district voters in a Nov. 7 election. So far, only two candidates have expressed their intention to run — incumbent and current board President Dan Jeffries filed papers on July 28, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office, while Vice President Kaitzer Puglia submitted papers on Tuesday.

Joe Radabaugh, who serves on the board of directors for the La Cañada Flintridge Educational Foundation and applied for appointment to an open seat on the La Cañada Flintridge City Council last month, had pulled papers Wednesday but had yet to file by press time.

The three open seats are currently held by Jeffries, Puglia and David Sagal, who announced at a July 18 meeting he would not seek re-election to the governing board.

While board members typically serve four-year terms, a state law mandating municipal elections be consolidated with county elections may alter term lengths in the upcoming election cycle.

Qualified candidates must be 18 years or older and residents of La Cañada Flintridge. More information on upcoming elections and candidate filing can be obtained through the Los Angeles County Office of Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk by calling (800) 815-2666 or visiting lavote.net.

