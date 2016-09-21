On the Scouting Trail: Scouts recognized at Eagle Court of Honor

Four La Cañada Boy Scouts with Troop 502 — James DeRose, Travis Ford, Matthew Franklin and David Lam — were recognized at an Eagle Court of Honor on Aug. 28 at La Cañada Presbyterian Church.

DeRose, a senior at St. Francis High School, began his Scouting experience as a first-grade Cub Scout at St. Bede School. His Eagle project included replacing campus benches and the beautification of the entrance to St. Lawrence Brindisi Elementary School in Watts. With the assistance of his advisers, parents and other Scouts, he replaced 15 benches with new wood and hardware. He also refurbished the front of the school by cleaning and painting the lettering for the school name and cleaned up the front garden area by weeding, planting new plants and installing decorative bark.

Ford joined Cub Scouts Pack 515 when he was in the fourth grade at Palm Crest Elementary School. Now a senior at La Cañada High School, for his Eagle Scout service project he led a group of Troop 502 Scouts, troop leaders and volunteers in building eight barn owl boxes for Descanso Gardens. The boxes will be used for safe barn owl nesting from predators and for safe rodent control in the gardens. Under his leadership, the service project took more than 120 hours.

Franklin, a senior at Loyola High School, began his Scouting career as a Tiger Cub with Pack 515 and continued through Cub Scouting to Boy Scouts. For his Eagle project, Franklin coordinated a work crew that planted trees, installed irrigation and beautified a break area at Union Station in Pasadena. Under his direction, Scouts and adult volunteers completed the project that took more than 60 volunteer-hours. He reached his goal of Eagle on April 19.

Lam began his Scouting journey at Cub Scout Pack 515 at Palm Crest Elementary School as a third-grade student. Today a senior at La Cañada High School and a member of Boy Scout Troop 502, Lam led a team of his troop's Scouts and adult leaders, family, and friends to build a shed for Palm Crest Elementary School. The shed, which took 180 hours to complete, will be used to store a variety of games to be used by students who do not wish to participate in physical activities at the lower playground.

