Locals get refresher course, life-saving tips at ‘Sidewalk CPR’ event

Visitors to the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge with 10 minutes to spare and the inclination to learn a lesson in life-saving were treated to a free sidewalk CPR course on June 7, courtesy of USC Verdugo Hills Hospital.
The free session allowed participants to practice compression movements on adult and baby mannequins under the guidance of Lucian Badica, EMS director for the medical transportation service Ambulnz, which offers services to the hospital.
Badica explained that while performing CPR on someone who’s stopped breathing can increase the likelihood of that person’s ultimate survival by 92%, many bystanders are reluctant to intervene.
“It’s a very simple technique but people are very afraid,” he said. “Their biggest fear is, ‘I don’t want to put my mouth on somebody.’”
In 2008, the American Heart Assn. announced mouth-to-mouth resuscitation — long deemed a crucial part of getting someone to breathe independently — was not necessary, instead recommending rescuers deliver rapid, deep presses on a victim’s sternum until help arrives.
On Thursday, Badica demonstrated how and where compressions should be delivered, telling students to repeat compressions 30 times, with breaks of a few seconds in between. Christine Rose, a retired Glendale Unified teacher who took a break from her ceramics class to join in on the lesson, said CPR skills are crucial “for anyone who has a friend who’s living.”
“Now we don’t have to do the breaths, but if it was a family member or friend I’d still do them,” Rose said.
Richard Gilbert, owner of La Cañada-based California Energy Designs Inc., brought several of his staff out to the Community Center for the lesson. He personally obtained CPR certification 11 years ago as a foster parent, but thought a refresher course would be good.
“We want to save a life so if something happens to one of our employees we know what to do,” he said. “You never know when you’re going to need it.”
Deborah Weirick, who does community outreach through the USC Verdugo Hills Hospital Foundation, said the event was held during AHA’s CPR Awareness Week to spread the word about how easy the process can be administered.
“Immediate CPR can double or even triple a person’s chance of survival,” she said. “By working with some of our EMT partners and the Community Center of LCF we hoped to give people the tools they need to feel confident to provide this kind of live-saving, hands-only CPR.”
Maureen Bond, director of the community center, said it’s important for all the center’s employees and teachers to have their CPR certification, in case something happens on their watch.
“It’s one thing to call 911, but you can also do compressions,” Bond said. “We hear ambulances and fire trucks all the time and we hope everyone’s OK — but it’s easy to do this. It’s easy to save a life.”