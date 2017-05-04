Last vestige of Sport Chalet’s existence, street signs over Foothill Boulevard, removed

No more Sport Chalet Drive?

That was the question of the morning last Thursday, as motorists and pedestrians on Foothill Boulevard just east of Angeles Crest Highway witnessed the removal of some of the last vestiges of the La Cañada-founded Sport Chalet.

A two-man crew from Los Angeles County Public Works took down the hanging Sport Chalet Drive signs, replacing them with new ones indicating the street’s new name — Civic Center Drive.

The change comes as La Cañada city officials prepare to convert the sporting good retailer’s old headquarters building, adjacent to the former retail site, into a new La Cañada Flintridge City Hall nearly four months after inking a deal for $11.23 million.

Meanwhile, plans to occupy the 24,000-square-foot retail space are also moving forward. Sarah Cha, a project manager for property owner IDS Real Estate Group, said Monday the company was “negotiating a lease with a national retailer.”

Cha was unable to identify the potential lessee, or indicate if the company was another sporting good retailer, and could not provide a timeline of when the agreement might be finalized.

sara.cardine@latimes.com

Twitter: @SaraCardine