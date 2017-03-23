Sheriff's station captain plans career transfer

Capt. Bill Song of the Crescenta Valley Sheriff's Station will step down from his post as of April 2, and will transfer to a position as a commander with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Technology and Support Division, officials reported Tuesday.

Sgt. Hector Mancinas announced Song's plans to transfer in an email notice Tuesday. The sergeant said Capt. Christopher Blasnek would step in also on April 2 to lead the station on Briggs Avenue.

An area resident who attended Rosemont Middle School and Crescenta Valley High School, a newly arrived Song told the Valley Sun in May 2013 returning to La Crescenta "feels like coming back home."

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

Before coming to the position as a replacement for outgoing Capt. Dave Silversparre, Song logged 22 years with the county Sheriff's Department, serving an executive aide to Assistant Sheriff Cecil Rhambo.

According to the website lasd.org, the sheriff's Technology and Support Division is responsible for providing technical staff services and ensuring that all department Information Technology (IT) systems are implemented strategically.

--

Sara Cardine, sara.cardine@latimes.com

Twitter: @SaraCardine