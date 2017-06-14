Runners rocket around Hahamongna in ‘Space Race’ fundraiser

Runners of all ages laced up their shoes and pulled on their best alien antennae Saturday morning, competing in an intergalactic-themed fundraiser at Hahamongna Watershed Park for an out-of-this-world cause.

The inaugural “Space Race” 5K and 10K event, benefiting Pasadena nonprofit Day One, drew 187 runners and many more spectators to the Arroyo Seco area, despite the morning’s drizzle. In addition to the races, participants enjoyed virtual alien encounters and games centered around activity and fitness.

Now in its 30th year, the Pasadena nonprofit runs youth advocacy and community health programs for low-income youth throughout the San Gabriel Valley. The group has historically operated mainly through grant funding, making the Space Race Day One’s first big fundraising effort.

“It was a quick turnaround, but it came from a conversation with our students about how they don’t normally get around and walk outside,” said Jazmine De La Torre, a nutrition educator for Day One and a former youth advocate for the program. “And Hahamongna Watershed Park — many of them didn’t even know it was there!”

South Pasadena Aztlan Athletics partnered with Day One to make the race possible. Prizes were given to participants for most creative themed costume, who received free alien antennae as a keepsake of the event. Throughout the circular route, volunteers doused runners with colored powder and water blasted from “alien guns.”

Runner Wesley Reutimann won the 5K race with a time of 16 minutes, 43 seconds, while Rich Mayne led runners in the 10K race with a finish time of 37 minutes, 21 seconds, according to results posted online. Organizers estimated Wednesday about $4,480 was raised through registration and donations.

For more information on Day One and its programs, visit godayone.org.

