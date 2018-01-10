Times Community News La Cañada Valley Sun News

Pine tree near LCF Country Club falls on vehicle, temporarily trapping couple inside

Los Angeles County firefighters from La Cañada’s Station No. 82 responded to a call Tuesday morning near the La Cañada Flintridge Country Club, after a couple became temporarily trapped in their vehicle by a falling tree, according to officials.

Capt. Jerry Wolack said Wednesday the station received a call at around 6:24 a.m. and immediately responded to the scene.

“A couple was driving near Starlight Crest and Godbey [drives] and a pine tree fell right in front of them and went through their window,” the captain reported. “The call came in as persons trapped, but they’d self-extricated.”

No injuries were reported, and the vehicle, described as a newer model BMW, was towed from the scene, Wolack said. The city’s Public Works department was contacted to remove the tree from the vicinity.

