Pine tree near LCF Country Club falls on vehicle, temporarily trapping couple inside

Los Angeles County firefighters from La Cañada’s Station No. 82 responded to a call Tuesday morning near the La Cañada Flintridge Country Club, after a couple became temporarily trapped in their vehicle by a falling tree, according to officials.

Capt. Jerry Wolack said Wednesday the station received a call at around 6:24 a.m. and immediately responded to the scene.

“A couple was driving near Starlight Crest and Godbey [drives] and a pine tree fell right in front of them and went through their window,” the captain reported. “The call came in as persons trapped, but they’d self-extricated.”

No injuries were reported, and the vehicle, described as a newer model BMW, was towed from the scene, Wolack said. The city’s Public Works department was contacted to remove the tree from the vicinity.

