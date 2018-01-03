Curbside Christmas tree pick-up underway in LCF

Along with any bad habits acquired or continued in 2017, many La Cañadans heading into the New Year may be looking to dump their dried out, unwanted Christmas trees, and for these residents local trash haulers have a few tips.

Christmas tree recycling in La Cañada began on Dec. 26 and will run through Jan. 12 with some companies offering the service into the third Saturday of this month.

Trees left curbside will be picked up by Athens Services, Allied Waste and NASA Services, although most haulers ask that anything over 6 feet in height be cut in half before being left on the curb. Trees with flocking or fire retardant will be accepted, but all tinsel, decorations and tree stands must be removed.

Liz Ramirez, director of governmental affair for Athens Services, said her company sends out a special hand-loaded truck to collect discarded Christmas trees. The service is offered through Saturday, Jan. 20 during residents’ regular pick-up days, although this week the holiday has delayed pickups by one day.

“We actually have a dedicated truck that drives the rounds during service days,” said Ramirez, adding that all La Cañada waste, including green waste and recycled trees, is taken to the Scholl Canyon Landfill about 3.5 miles south of the city.

Nick Sarkisian, owner of local hauler NASA Services, says trees that get picked up are usually mulched and turned into green waste that can be used as wood chips or compost. Customers can leave a note for drivers to pick trees up outside a regular hauling day, he added.

Ramirez said more and more people are opting for artificial trees, especially families who may be traveling for the holidays. But while there are still live firs to be had, tree recycling will continue to be a service provided by haulers in La Cañada.

For more information from your service provider, call Athens Services at (888) 336-6100, NASA Services at (888) 888-0388 or Allied Waste/Republic Services at (888) 742-5234.

sara.cardine@latimes.com

Twitter: @SaraCardine