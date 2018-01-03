USC Verdugo Hills Hospital welcomes first baby of 2018, names contest winners

USC Verdugo Hills Hospital welcomed its first baby of the new year at 7:34 p.m. on Monday, when a 7-pound, 10-ounce baby boy was born to North Hollywood couple Heidi and Oscar Amador. The bundle of joy was greeted by the new parents — who received a gift basket filled with baby-related goods and services provided by area business members of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce — and by stepsister Addison.

As part of a contest, now in its second year, the hospital asked members of the public to make their best guesses for when the first baby of 2018 would be born and what its birth weight would be, with $100 Amazon gift cards as prizes for each closest guess. Phaedra Walton won for time of birth, with a guess of 5:24 p.m., while Valley Sun reporter Sara Cardine’s contest entry came closest to the baby’s actual weight, with a guess of 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

—Valley Sun Staff