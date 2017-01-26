Forum to host council hopefuls

The three men vying for two open seats in the upcoming La Cañada Flintridge City Council election will be featured in a candidates forum to be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Flintridge Preparatory School.

Challenger Keith Eich will be on the dais with current Mayor Jon Curtis and Councilman Dave Spence, who are seeking reelection.

The forum is sponsored by the LCF Coordinating Council and will be moderated by Prep's headmaster, Peter Bachmann. Each candidate will be given the opportunity to present their platforms in opening statements and then take voters' questions.

Flintridge Prep is located at 4543 Crown Ave. Parking is available in the lot across the street from the campus. The LCF City Council election is scheduled for Tuesday, March 7.

For more information, call Coordinating Council Forum Chair Joanne Crispin at (818) 790-5122.

